Billy Napier Gets Chippy When Asked About Vanderbilt

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier doesn’t want to hear about losing to Vanderbilt last season.

The Gators will face the Commodores Saturday in Gainesville as they look to get back on track after getting destroyed by Kentucky last weekend.

It’s also a revenge game. Last season, Vanderbilt pulled off a stunning 31-24 victory over Florida. It was one of many bad games for Napier in his first year with the Gators.

He was asked about facing Vanderbilt after losing to the Commodores in 2023 during a press conference this week, and simply responded with, “This is 2023!”

Billy Napier channels inner tough guy over Vanderbilt question.

Alright, Billy, let’s dial it back a bit. It was a simple question about facing a team the Gators lost to in 2022.

Not only did Florida lose to Vandy last year, but they gave up a staggering 31 points to the Commodores.

It’s more than fair to be asked about how Florida is preparing for Vanderbilt this year after losing in 2022. Remember, the Commodores are the SEC’s punching bag. If you lose to them, you’re going to get roasted. It’s the way it is.

Will Florida fire Billy Napier? (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Add in the fact Florida has been pretty awful under Napier’s tenure, and I’d argue any question is fair. His career record in Gainesville is a pedestrian 9-9, and his seat is scorching hot in just year two.

Now, he’s telling the media what year it is. Thanks, Billy. Everyone knew it was 2023. How about finding a way to get some consistency on offense? It’s one thing for Nick Saban to get chippy and short with the media. The man has seven rings. Billy Napier doesn’t even have 10 wins since being hired by the Gators.

Having said all that, I might have to work this line into conversations whenever I’m pressed on subjects from the past I don’t want to talk about. When the girlfriend starts pressing you, just state the current date. Boom, trump card played. Can’t talk about it. It’s 2023.

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are looking for revenge Saturday against Vanderbilt. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Florida is an -18.5 favorite Saturday against Florida. For the sake of Billy Napier’s job security, he better hope he wins. Otherwise, telling the media what year it is will be the least of his concerns.