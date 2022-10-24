Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Teases New Event After Four-Year Prison Stint

Billy McFarland is back. One of the biggest scammers in entertainment history and the brain behind Fyre Festival was released from prison earlier this year and appears to have a new idea up his sleeve. McFarland has teased an event on TikTok that plenty of people will certainly keep tabs on.

McFarland claims that this new project is a way to make up for Fyre Fest – the music festival for the uber-rich that never happened.

He says that the next update about whatever this event will be is coming in November, and “everybody is invited.”

McFarland also released a ‘clue’ on YouTube about what’s next, possibly hinting at some sort of treasure hunt.

I’m not sure another McFarland-led event is the proper way to make up for the unmitigated disaster that was Fyre Fest in 2017. However, plenty of people will pay attention to McFarland’s next move given just how horrific his last one was.

McFarland defrauded investors of over $27 million via marketing and selling tickets for Fyre Festival. He and Fyre Fest co-founder Ja Rule were sued for $100 million after attendees arrived at the festival that never came to be.

Ultimately, McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to six years in federal prison in March 2018. He was released in March 2022 after serving over four years of his sentence.

For anyone who hasn’t watched one of the many Fyre Festival documentaries out there, specifically Netflix’s ‘Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,’ go watch it, right now.