Bills Writer Mad About the Lack of Female Singers During Practice Says He Was Called ‘Woke’

The woke sportswriter who complained because the Buffalo Bills weren’t playing enough female musicians during team practice has responded.

The character, a guy called John something, says he — though his bio keeps it ambiguous without the pronouns — doesn’t appreciate OutKick calling him woke. In a Twitter thread that spans pages long, he explained himself to OutKick’s Meg Turner:

I’ve been accused of being woke and watched a lot of tweeters really disparage the inroads women have made in carving themselves out a role in what was a mostly male-dominated music business. — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) August 22, 2022

To be clear, I am the one who wrote the story about the tweet. And I didn’t call Mr. W “woke.” I called him a screeching beta male, on the level of Mike Florio.

After a day of reflection, I’ve found myself also offended. Not because the Bills aren’t playing the track “B.I.T.C.H” from Megan Thee Stallion, but because here we have a male sportswriter assuming to know the genders of each musician he hears.

How does Wawrow know the singers of AC/DC identify as men? Can AP Guy say for certain that none of the artists who the Bills play are non-binary?

How would he react if the team played Demi Lovato? Sure, she redeclared her pronouns as “she/her” last month, but what about all the previous months she went by “they/them?”

I'm still a bit offended that a sportswriter is making musicians identify as either male or female. So wrong, so cruel. https://t.co/AZ8tL39nd6 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 23, 2022

This type of stuff holds society back. Male journalists assume genders without giving each individual a chance to declare otherwise and change their mind.

I expect better from an AP writer. Last week, the outlet released new guidelines on when to call pregnant women “pregnant people.”

It appears not all employees are read-up on new standards.

John Wawrow is not woke. He’s offensive and inconsiderate. This is why I try to get my NFL news from only Mina Kimes. You can’t tolerate these men.