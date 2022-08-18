AP Stylebook Explains When It Allows Writers to Use ‘Pregnant Woman’ Instead of ‘Pregnant People’

The AP Stylebook updated its guidelines to let journalists know when they are allowed to use the phrases “pregnant women” and “women seeking abortions.”

The clarification comes as the AP recently added the phrases “pregnant people and “people seeking abortions” to its guidelines.

Overall, the AP says it will allow writers to use the word “woman” so long as the biological woman giving birth hasn’t declared her gender otherwise.

Here’s the full explanation:

We now have guidance saying that "pregnant women" or "women seeking abortions" is acceptable phrasing.

Imagine telling a seasoned journalist five years ago they would need to re-study the AP Stylebook before printing the most basic words in the English language, like “woman.”

And still, woke talkers are upset the AP only partially bent the knee. Blue-check journalists had hoped the stylebook would not just normalize “pregnant people” but make the phrase the consensus.

Fox News compiled a list of angry tweeters, including a Sports Illustrated writer criticizing the AP for not taking a stand in favor of marginalized groups, thus allowing writers to print the word “woman” in plain sight.

Other journalists denounced the AP’s tolerance of the female term as “unacceptable.”

“In a recent study on access, 3 percent of Hoosiers seeking abortion care were not women. It is inaccurate to say otherwise, @APStylebook,” Indiana Public Broadcasting digital editor Lauren Chapman wrote.

The AP sought to appease a group that does not compromise. The additions of “pregnant people” and “people seeking abortions” are not enough.

The woke want complete control over the language, an ability to redefine words on cue.