Bills Receive Criticism For Delayed Release of Punter Matt Araiza, Subject of ‘Gang-Rape’ Lawsuit

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza two days after a lawsuit emerged, alleging Araiza’s involvement in the gang-raping of a minor. Two San Diego State University teammates were also noted in the sexual assault case.

As relayed by Fox News Digital, the plaintiff’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, criticized the Bills for releasing Araiza after the lawsuit went public rather than when he and his legal team first reached out to the team in July.

Speaking with the Buffalo News, Gilleon said the Bills enabled and protected Araiza from the allegation.

“The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after so badly botching their response to our claim: they ignored us, as though what I warned them would happen could be avoided if they just kept their heads in the sand. This is what enablers do,” Gilleon said.

“My client’s life was forever scarred in October 2021, but she handled herself with grace and dignity. Not once did she express to me a desire to hurt her assaulters out of revenge or hatred. She never asked for a pound of flesh. Her only ask was the kind of justice that might save other young women from the hell she experienced.”

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane released a statement on Araiza’s release.

“The last 48 hours have been very difficult for a lot of people. It’s been tough. And we sympathize with this whole situation, all the parties involved, this young woman, what she went through,” Beane shared. “But at this time, we just think it’s the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on that. So, we’re going to part ways there.”

Araiza was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He issued a response to the claims on Friday.

Breaking: A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in state court accuses three San Diego State University football players — including Matt Araiza, a top punter now in the NFL — of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year at an off-campus party. https://t.co/gdfvXTlVK4 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2022

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight,” Araiza said.

