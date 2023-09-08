Bills RB Nyheim Hines Suing Over Freak Jet Ski Accident That Led To Season-Ending Injury

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills’ offense expected to feature dual-threat RB Nyheim Hines in their backfield until he suffered an offseason injury.

In July, Hines suffered a torn ACL due to the freak jet ski accident.

Now, Hines is suing those responsible for the accident. The running back alleges that the injury will cost him millions.

Hines’ attorney, Brad Sohn, released a statement on Thursday, announcing the player’s intentions to sue the reckless operator of the jet ski that collided with Hines.

The statement read:

“According to North Carolina authorities, Nyheim Hines was struck by a recklessly operating jet-skier traveling at potentially 40 miles per hour and in violation of North Carolina’s minimum watercraft education requirements.”

With primary back Devin Singletary leaving Buffalo, the Bills expected to lean on Hines, James Cook and Damien Harris. Then the injury derailed the plan.

The statement added, “The reckless operator was cited by authorities as causing the accident. Nyheim, who has his boating license and was likely traveling at about 10 miles per hour was not cited and has engaged my office to hold the necessary parties accountable for ending his season and costing him potentially many millions of dollars.”

The Bills traded for Hines in 2022 after he had a stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

One major concern for Hines after his injury became his contract, which expected significant cuts over his season-ending injury.

As relayed by OutKick’s Amber Harding, “the 26-year-old reworked his contract in March — agreeing to a two-year, $9 million deal. Hines would have made $2.56 million this season, but the non-football injury made the contract voidable.”

“Hines has received $600,000 of his $1 million signing bonus. But the Bills have proposed withholding the remaining $400,000, plus an additional $100,000 workout bonus Hines earned.”

Hines is expected to return for the start of the 2024 season, but as RBs learned this offseason, it’s a tough position to make real money.