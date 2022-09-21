Bills OL Bobby Hart Suspended For Punching Titans Coach

Hart-less.

Monday night’s tensions got the best of Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart, who accidentally hit a Tennessee Titans coach after swinging at a player close to the Titans players’ tunnel.

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday, announcing that Hart has been suspended one game for violating the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct rule. Hart reportedly struck the Titans coach on the head, with no additional details provided on the incident or whether other Titans personnel also got involved.

RYAN TANNEHILL, KIRK COUSINS STINK UP MONDAY NIGHT DOUBLEHEADER

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s VP of Football Operations, delivered a crushing indictment on Hart, who’s bounced around the league ever since his drafting by the New York Giants in 2015.

“Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional,” Runyan said.

In the past year, Hart jumped from the Miami Dolphins; joined the Buffalo Bills for a brief stint; signed with the Titans as they dealt with injuries to Taylor Lewan; and re-signed back with the Bills ahead of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Barring an appeal, Hart will be allowed to rejoin the Bills’ roster Sept. 26.

Hart was a longtime starter for the G-Men but struggled for the already porous offense line, which included bust draft pick, Ereck Flowers.

Buffalo defeated the Tennessee Titans, 41-7, in the Monday night rout.