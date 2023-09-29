Bills Fans Are Pouring Buffalo Sauce In Pepsi And It’s All Josh Allen’s Fault

Buffalo Bills fans will do anything Josh Allen tells them to do. Even if it’s completely disgusting.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has teamed up with Pepsi for a social media ad campaign. But these aren’t your normal Pepsi ads. No, Allen is making “Buffalo Pepsi.”

Here’s the recipe:

  1. Pour 12 oz. of Pepsi into a glass with ice.
  2. Add 1 tbs. of buffalo sauce.
  3. Stir with a celery stick.
  4. (optional) Add a blue cheese crumble rim.
  5. Enjoy!

My first reaction was an audible gag.

But since Josh posted the video on Wednesday, Bills Mafia has gone wild over the concoction — recording themselves giving it a try on social media. And most of them say it’s actually pretty good.

Granted, these are the same people who jump through folding tables for fun, so take that for what it’s worth.

“Surprisingly not as bad as I was expecting!”

Now, that’s the ringing endorsement every company wants.

My favorite, though, was the guy who said it was tasty “like a Pepsi Bloody Mary.” Because, my guy, you are missing the entire point of a Bloody Mary.

Anyway, I remain skeptical about Buffalo Pepsi. But I’m also a Miami Dolphins fan, so even if I tried it and liked it, I wouldn’t admit it.

Speaking of, fresh off a 70-point performance last weekend, the 3-0 Dolphins head to Buffalo on Sunday. If Miami wins, we probably won’t hear too much more about Buffalo Pepsi. If the Bills win, though, they’ll be chugging it in the stands.

Josh Allen, what have you done?

Written by Amber Harding

Amber is a Midwestern transplant living in Murfreesboro, TN. She spends most of her time taking pictures of her dog, explaining why real-life situations are exactly like "this one time on South Park," and being disappointed by the Tennessee Volunteers.

