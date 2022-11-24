Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Carted Off The Field In Detroit

Edge rusher Von Miller was carted off the field of Thursday’s game between Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

The Bills says he is out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

But anyone watching the CBS broadcast of the game when it captured Miller leaving could clearly read the look on his face. It suggested this could be a serious injury that has repercussions beyond just this game.

Von Miller leaving field on a cart is terrible. pic.twitter.com/7RZ492Gx3q — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 24, 2022

It won’t know how serious this is until after the game which is at halftime.

Miller, the Bills’ signature free agent signing in the offseason, has eight sacks in 10 games.

The irony of this injury is the Bills lose perhaps their best defensive player to a knee injury on Thanksgiving Day on the same day they get cornerback Tre’Davious White back from a knee injury he suffered last Thanksgiving Day.

