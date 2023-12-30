Bills Dion Dawkins, James Cook Learn Rule No. 1 About Sitting Behind The Glass At An NHL Game

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills continue their push into the playoffs with a game against the New England Patriots this weekend. However, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t some time for a bit of leisure this week. In fact, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and running back James Cook used the opportunity to catch a bit of NHL hockey from right behind the glass.

They also quickly learned rule Numero Uno about sitting rinkside: careful where you put your food and beverages.

Bleacher Report posted a video of the two mic’d up and sitting behind the glass for the first time when the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins visited Western New York earlier this week.

After offering some fries to fellow fans and telling Sabres D-man Rasmus Dahlin to “ice that s–t” the two Bills learned why setting your food or beer on top of the boards is ill-advised. Someone got checked nearby and that sent Dawkins’ arena wiener tumbling.

First hockey game rinkside didn't disappoint for James Cook & Dion Dawkins 😂🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ApOnzSzqGj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2023

That’s a mistake you make once. Anyone who has ever been to a hockey game has witnessed that scene firsthand. The only thing that will ruin a beer faster than that is if Dylan Mulvaney holds up a can of it.

Still, despite that glizzy casualty, the two seemed to have a hell of a time. They even kicked around the idea of giving hockey a try.

Bills OL Dion Dawkins Wants To Hit The Ice; RB James Cook? Not So Much

“Yo, I want to do this,” Dawkins said. “Like we could all be defensive and offensive players, that s–t be lit.”

Cook was less enthused at the idea of lacing up a pair of CCMs and hitting the ice.

“It’d be dangerous, boy” he said.

Well, if they decide to give hockey a try, they learned a few terms like “slashing” and “flashing the leather” from the fans sitting next to them.

The Bruins won the game 4-1, but Dawkins and Cook still got to see the Sabres wearing their fantastic 1990s “Goathead” throwbacks.

Those beauties are worth the price of admission alone.

