Bills DB Appears To Pull Off Incredible Flop After Hit On Dak Prescott

Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp might have some solid acting skills.

Rapp successfully pulled off a flop that should be taught to football players across the country. Following a bit of a late hit on Dak Prescott during a 31-10 win over the Cowboys, Rapp went chest-to-chest with Dallas lineman Zack Martin.

While Martin definitely made contact, the Bills defensive back sold it like a sniper had just opened up on him or a boxer had landed a clean right hook.

Watch him hit the deck in laughable fashion below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Taylor Rapp committed an unnecessary roughness for a hit on Dak Prescott. But Zach Martin comes to hit Rapp, which made for another unnecessary roughness… and a scrum between the two teams.



It's a testy game so far. #Bills #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/oRuHweDeHC — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) December 17, 2023

Taylor Rapp hits the ground after Zack Martin lightly hits him.

To be clear, there’s no doubt Martin did touch Rapp. There was contact made. That’s not up for debate. However, was it enough for the Bills DB to hit the ground like that?

I’m very skeptical. I’m incredibly skeptical that a light bump sends an NFL player and grown man to the ground like that.

But Rapp selling it like he was hoping for an Academy Award in a Martin Scorsese film worked because Martin drew a penalty following Rapp’s penalty for the hit on Prescott.

That’s what we like to call gamesmanship. If you’re going to commit a penalty, you might as well draw one on the other team by going down like you just got crushed after a little love tap.

Taylor Rapp hit the ground against the Cowboys after some light contact from Zack Martin. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Was it a great flop or do you think Rapp seriously went down like that after a little contact? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.