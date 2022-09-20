Bills CB Dane Jackson Leaves MNF Game In An Ambulance

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a scary injury during Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
A pass from Titans QB Ryan Tannehill to rookie wideout Jaylen Burks led to Jackson flying in for the tackle.
In the process, Jackson took a shot from teammate Tremaine Edmunds, which bent Jackson backward in an awkward motion.
The Bills cornerback stayed down on the field, which soon called for an ambulance to arrive on the field to load up Jackson.
Jackson appeared to be evaluated for a head and neck injury.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops
