Billionaire Walmart Heir Set To Purchase Denver Broncos As Final Bids Roll In

Walmart heir Rob Walton is expected to win the ownership bid for the Denver Broncos and will pay out $4.5 billion for the NFL team.

On Monday, Forbes tweeted an update on the projected winning bid, which came down to the Walmart mogul’s purse overwhelming the competition. Walton’s net worth comes in at a cool $58 billion.

Second-round bids were expected to be delivered on Monday at 5 p.m. (EST), with a deal for the Broncos expected to close by the end of June.

Walmart heir Rob Walton will buy the Denver Broncos with a winning bid of $4.5 billion, per @Forbes



It will be the most expensive sale of any sports franchise pic.twitter.com/mrYd1ycEpn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2022

Forbes tweeted, “Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, will win the bidding for the Denver Broncos at about $4.5 billion, several sports bankers told Forbes. The winning bid is expected to be announced as early as this month.”

Among the bidders interested were Lakers legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson and longtime Broncos executive John Elway, alongside the retired Peyton Manning.

Walton’s investment may not take long to pay off on the field as nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson steps in for his debut season with the Broncos in 2022-23.

As noted by Front Office Sports, Walton’s expected purchase of the team becomes “the most ever spent for a U.S. team and second-most for any professional sports team.”

