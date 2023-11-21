Bill Walton Makes Absurd Comment About Broadcast Partner’s Dad Dying

Videos by OutKick

Bill Walton continues to be completely unpredictable on the mic.

The former college basketball and NBA star is known for being one of the most eccentric people in broadcasting. You simply never know what he might say.

Well, he took that attitude to a new level Monday night when calling the Kansas/Chaminade game at the Maui Invitational. He appeared to be talking about teams going through adversity when he let viewers know his broadcast partner Kanoa Leahey’s dad had recently died.

“I know you carry some heavy baggage. You’ve recently lost your dad, but with the guys trying to come to keep the healing momentum going, KJ Adams just off the plane showing no signs of jet lag.

Kanoa’s dad Jim passed away in early 2023. You can listen to the random and off the wall comment below, and send me your thoughts on Walton to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bill Walton with the most insane call I’ve ever heard 💀 pic.twitter.com/09gZLC8YKU — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) November 21, 2023

Bill Walton randomly tells viewers his partner’s dad is dead.

Now, before the outrage mob gets spun up and freaks out, there was obviously no malice intent in Walton’s comment.

In fact, I don’t know if Walton has a malicious bone in his body. He’s all about good vibes, but the one thing he definitely lacks is a filter.

During the UCLA/Marquette game Tuesday, he talked about ice packs and vibrators. The man is living in a world of his own, which is why college sports fans love him so much.

"Have you ever done that? Stood there with a vibrator and then with the ice pack on your shoulders?"



Bill Walton After Dark, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/FeHkqGKFZD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2023

Now, would I recommend bringing up a person’s father dying in comparison to the adversity a team might face on the court?

No, I most certainly would not. Death and sports aren’t exactly similar. In fact, they’re not similar at all. One is a game we all love, and well, the other is irreversible and incredibly sad.

Yet, Bill Walton sees a connection between the “baggage” shared by everyone in the game or on the call last night. The funniest part might be the quick transition to talk about KJ Adams getting off the plane playing well. What a world. I couldn’t make this up if I tried. That’s how outrageous it was.

Bill Walton makes insane comment during Kansas/Chaminade game about broadcast partner’s dad dying. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Finally, I wish the audio was online, but several years ago – probably 10ish or so – I was watching Wisconsin play Cal if I recall correctly. Out of nowhere, Walton started talking about the Vietnam War like it was a totally normal thing to do. I remember looking over at my dad and just wondering what the hell was going on. It’s great to see Walton hasn’t changed at all.