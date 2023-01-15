Bill Simmons Confirms Vince McMahon Docuseries Still In The Works

On a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons revealed that a docuseries about the life of recently-returned WWE top dog Vince McMahon is still happening.

Simmons revealed that the series — which he is executive producing — is still in production.

Simmons spoke on Friday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, about McMahon’s sudden return to the company, and the series.

“He probably just wants to cash in. I think it really probably did bother him, though, that things were going so well without him,” he said.

“Think about that. He’s had this thing — I’m working on this massive docuseries right now about him, which is, obviously, that keeps evolving — this guy has been doing this since 1976. This is his. This was a local promotion that he blew up into a whole thing, and I think he honestly kind of lost it, that it was doing well without him. You have something for five decades, and then, ‘Oh, it’s gonna fall apart.

“No, actually, it’s not going to fall apart. It’s doing better,” Simmons said.

Netflix announced the documentary in 2020, well before McMahon’s brief retirement amid scandal. You’ve got to think that if that series is still in production, that will be part of it. Frankly, It would be weird if it wasn’t.

Last week, McMahon returned to the company as rumors swirled that the entertainment giant could potentially be sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment fund.

The series will be directed by Chris Smith, perhaps best known for 2019’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle