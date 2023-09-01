Bill Parcells Lends Millions Of Dollars To Former NFL Players In Need

Videos by OutKick

If you were an NFL player in the ’80s and ’90s, Bill Parcells was a good guy to have in your corner. Turns out, though, that’s still true — even decades after you retire from football.

New York-based sportswriter Gary Myers revealed that the Hall of Fame coach has become a financial lifeline to his former players who have fallen on hard times.

On WFAN’s “Morning Show with Boomer & Gio” Friday, Myers teased his new book about the Super Bowl-winning 1986 Giants, who were led by Parcells.

“People are going to find out how Bill Parcells has made this transition from a guy who had love-hate relationships with his players to the patriarch of that ’86 team,” Myers said.

(Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

According to Myers, Parcells regularly lends out money to his former team members. And not just a little bit, either.

“It’s just incredibly generous what he’s done with these guys,” Myers said. “Bill has loaned out $4 million to 20 players that played for him, who come to him in this financial crisis. Bill knows when they come to him it’s a last resort.”

And it’s not always a loan. In many cases, Parcells gifted the cash.

Myers continued: “I said to him, “Bill, you know, $4 million, you don’t expect anybody to pay you back. Why are you doing that?’

“And he said, ‘These guys have sacrificed so much for me with their bodies and their commitment.'”

After retiring from coaching, Parcells worked in the front office for the Jets and Dolphins. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Bill Parcells Gives Back To His Former Players

Like a parent would do for a child, Parcells has set aside a fund for players who have remained close to him over the years.

Of course, the 82-year-old does have actual children. But he’s thought about them, too.

“He’s put away money he needs for the rest of his life, he’s given money to his kids, and what he has left he’s designated to help those close to him who need it,” Myers explained. “I think it’s unprecedented.”

Bill Parcells is a member of the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bill Parcells served as an NFL head coach for 19 years. After leading the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, he went on to coach the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

To this day, he is the only NFL coach to lead four different franchises to the playoffs and three to a conference championship game.

And probably the only one to shell out millions to his players, too.

“I don’t think I know of any other coach who sits down and writes checks to his former players who are really in financial need,” Myers said. “It’s really a cool story.”