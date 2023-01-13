Bill O’Brien To The Patriots? ‘Influential Voice’ Reportedly Pushing For Alabama Coach

Could Alabama OC Bill O’Brien save the day for the floundering New England Patriots offense?

One high-ranking official with an “influential voice” is apparently pushing for it, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

“There is one very influential voice in upper management who definitely wants Bill O’Brien as the OC,” Giardi said, among other things, Friday morning.

– There is one very influential voice in upper management who definitively wants Bill O'Brien as the OC.

– On personnel, there are some within org who feel the WR room needs a real upgrade. "We don't have one player you gotta game plan for." https://t.co/AGD9zW0JMO — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 13, 2023

Bill O’Brien leaving Alabama for New England?

O’Brien, 53, previously worked with the Patriots from 2007-2011. His final year with the team coincided with the Super Bowl loss to the Giants in 2011, which was also his first year as the team’s OC.

O’Brien then bolted to become the head coach at Penn State for two seasons before returning to the NFL as the head coach for the Houston Texans for the next six years.

He’s been calling plays for Alabama for the past two years under Nick Saban, who, of course, has a good relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Read into that what you will.

Patriots QB Mac Jones, who hasn’t exactly lit it up his first two seasons in the NFL, is also familiar with O’Brien, who he reportedly helped learn Alabama’s playbook on his way out of Tuscaloosa.

So, yes … more connections!

Anyway, the Pats on Thursday announced that they were beginning interviews with potential offensive coordinators next week, all but ending the failed Matt Patricia-Joe Judge experiment.

New England was dreadful on offense this season, ranking toward the bottom of the league is several categories.

O’Brien, who wasn’t exactly a fan favorite at times in Alabama this season, would certainly help.

At the very least, he’s an actual offensive coordinator, which the outgoing regime couldn’t say.