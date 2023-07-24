Bill Maher Torches Wokeness And The Idea Biology Doesn’t Exist

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher’s war against the woke mob is definitely not slowing down.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host has been one of the best voices in America when it comes to standing up to the woke mob.

Maher, who is openly very liberal, has talked many times how his views haven’t changed at all. He didn’t move more towards the right.

The left just went further to the left and gave into its most radical factions, in his mind. He views wokeness as a major problem and refuses to be silent on it.

Bill Maher hates wokeness.

He sat down with Jordan Peterson on the latest episodes of his “Club Random” podcast, and, once again, dived head first into an anti-woke rant.

Maher said the following during the podcast:

I mean, the theme I’ve been trying to promulgate as much as I can the last five years, partly just in self-defense of people who say, “I’ve changed, I have not,” is that wokeness is not something that expands on liberalism. It’s something that undoes it, and I think you are on the same page generally. I mean, to give a few examples, colorblindness, wanting to have a colorblind society where we don’t see race is classic liberalism. Certainly, what Obama was going for, that’s not wokeism. Wokeism is race is front and center to everything…Which again, which is exactly what old school liberals were fighting against, don’t characterize somebody by that. Okay, they completely inverted, and then they get mad at us for somehow we’re conservatives now. No, we’re not conservatives, you are just not what liberals are. You’re doing a different thing, which is fine. We’re all allowed to do our thing, but you can’t do this whole different thing and then take the term that used to apply but doesn’t apply anymore. There’s many colleges that have segregated dorms…Certainly, in the realm of gender, liberalism is always about tolerance for let’s celebrate and allow everyone to be protected and respected for who they are. That includes homosexuality, that includes trans, which of course is a real thing that happens. That’s different than rewriting the [chuckles] anatomy book from page one so that every kid who comes out, it’s a jump ball, and there’s no such thing as sex, it’s only gender. Again, this is something different, it’s not liberalism. You can’t say, “Oh, you don’t believe in that, you’re not a liberal.” Freedom of speech used to be a whole liberal thing. We used to own the First Amendment like the conservatives owned the Second, that’s reversed. Something like the homeless. It was liberals who I used to do the show on HBO, Comic Relief. Were going to help get the homeless off the street, now it’s, how dare you ask them to get off the street. You can keep the homeless on the street, you can have segregated dorms and all that, but that’s liberalism? It’s not, it’s something different.

You can listen to Maher’s full remarks below.

Maher, as usual, is correct when it comes to wokeness.

You simply can’t negotiate with or tolerate the woke mob. There’s no amount of apologizing or groveling that will ever be enough.

Give them an inch, they’ll take 100 miles. It’s just the nature of the beast. This aren’t people interested in reasoning.

They see Lia Thomas and believe there’s biologically nothing different between the former Penn swimmer and someone like Riley Gaines. Or, even worse, they have no problem with biological men destroying women’s sports. Some people in the woke mob seriously think there’s nothing wrong with performing life-altering surgeries on young kids who say they’re transgender.

Bill Maher continues to stand against wokeness. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

As Maher pointed out, there’s a difference between treating people with dignity and then just completely disregarding reality, science, biology and common sense.

Fortunately, it does feel like the tide is turning. People are finally pushing back. The wokeness has gone way too far, and it’s forcing people to acknowledge enough is enough.

My OutKick colleague Riley Gaines is a great example of this. She had to deal with Lia Thomas ruining women’s swimming and now speaks out to protect women’s sports. Riley has even had to face down a violent mob. Yet, she doesn’t back down. That’s the kind of courage more people need.

ESPN ignored Riley Gaines' heroics and instead rewarded the USWNT team an award for courage.



Riley Gaines faces constant threats and violence because she believes in protecting women's sports.



The women's soccer team just complains. Cowardice from ESPN. https://t.co/iWE05S2FXB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2023

We need Maher and others to continue to speak out. The more people the stand up, the more powerful the anti-woke crowd becomes.