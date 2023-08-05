Bill Maher Claims Transgender Movement Is About Taking Rights Away, Riley Gaines Slams Weak Men

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines joined Bill Maher for an interview on his podcast, and the two cut loose on the transgender movement, men and wokeness.

Gaines, who hosts OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls,” has been a powerful voice for women’s rights in America, and that’s one issue Maher and her are on the same page on.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host has been a vocal opponent of woke insanity, and believes the situation has gone way too far.

The two dived into a series of topics, and it was a fascinating discussion on “Club Random.”

Riley Gaines rips transgender movement.

“Well, the whole thing is silly. First of all, it’s so funny. Again, these people, they’re so mindless. They choose to lump themselves all together in this. If I was any of those categories, I would want lesbian, gay, certainly trans is very different than gay in a lot of ways. Gay is all about we’re born this way, and we fought for that right,” the former Kentucky swimmer told Maher when talking about how the transgender movement has consumed the LGTQ+ movement (via transcript provided to OutKick).

“They really wanted equality. What I’m noticing with this trans movement is they don’t want equality. They want to take our rights. They don’t want the same rights. They want our rights. It’s not the same,” Maher responded.

ESPN ignored Riley Gaines' heroics and instead rewarded the USWNT team an award for courage.



Riley Gaines faces constant threats and violence because she believes in protecting women's sports.



The women's soccer team just complains. Cowardice from ESPN. https://t.co/iWE05S2FXB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2023

“We just keep adding to the letters. Again, liberals, I think always supportive of whatever people want to do, especially with their sexuality. Now, your view that they want extra rights is not an uncommon view in this country,” Gaines further noted.

Bill Maher wishes Joe Biden would stand up to wokeness.

Remaining very on-brand, Maher continued to crush the woke movement, and claimed he wishes President Biden would have the spine to stand up to wokeness on the left.

“One of the things I hate the most about Biden is that he never stands up to woke nonsense in his party. I think he’s like a lot of guys that age, he doesn’t even understand it. The girls are boys now, and the– Wait. A girl can just take the vagina. He also doesn’t want to fight that wing of his party. He knows that’s where a lot of the energy is in the party,” Maher explained.

Bill Maher regularly stands up to the woke mob.. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

The popular comedian further elaborated, “He’s like that husband. He doesn’t understand what the kids are into, but he doesn’t want to fight about it. When the wife comes in and says, ‘Honey, the kids want to cut their dick off and tear down a statue of Lincoln, is that okay?’ He’s like, ‘All right. I’m trying to watch the game.’ And I agree. It’s not a great choice, but to me it’s not a hard choice. What I love is that this country’s like 50/50. We have to be able to be complete friends with somebody who we can’t convince to be on our side.”

Gaines takes aim at men being weak.

“That’s the last time we had strong men. Think about this, 1940s, World War II. Men lied about their age to get in to enlist. Now, in 2023 we have men lying about their sex to get into women’s sports or women’s prisons or domestic shelters or sororities or bathrooms, locker rooms, everything. It’s crazy if you think about it,” Gaines said in response to Maher stating his parents were in WWII.

What’s the issue that has led to a generation of weakness in men? Gaines thinks things are too easy.

Riley Gaines thinks modern men are weak. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times. It really is interesting because you can see this play out throughout history,” my OutKick colleague added.

I must note that while I understand the point she’s making, there are still a lot of tough men in America willing to do what is right. You can find many examples on American Joyride.

Are men today weaker than maybe what they were compared to the tough men in the 1940s and 1950s? Sure, but let’s not ignore all the brave heroes out there. Trust me when I say this country still has plenty of pipe hitters still out there.

Retired Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen doesn't regret a single person he killed and says there's no better feeling in the world than pulling the trigger on a terrorist.



God bless the fact men like him exist. The world would be a lot less safe without him and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/UEZKEVpSiF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2023

You can catch the entire interview Sunday on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast.