Bill Maher Reviews ‘Barbie,’ Calls It A ‘Preachy, Man-Hating ZombieLie’

Bill Maher hoped the film Barbie would not be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie. Yet he found it to be all three.

Maher reviewed the film on the X social media service, with not a grade but a grating breakdown:

“Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there’s a Mattel board in real life, and it’s 7 men and 5 women. OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE – which takes place in 2023 – is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word “patriarchy.” Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain – but this movie is so 2000-LATE,” Maher posted.

“What is a Zombie Lie?” Maher asked.

“Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true,” he answered.

Maher criticized Barbie’s depiction of the Mattel board as “consisting of 12 white men” as a dig at “The Patriarchy.”

Maher called to argue of the patriarch both “old and so silly. “

“Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data.”

“I know, I know, ‘How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!’ That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women. Truth is, I’m not the one who’s out of step – I’m living in the year we’re living in. Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it – but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don’t go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill – just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let’s live in the year we’re living in! Hi Ken!!! #BarbieMovie

X owner Elon Musk responded to Maher’s post on X, asking “Why do they keep pushing these lies?”

Agendas and social status are the answers, of course.

Maher argued that it is not a conservative position to find fault in the film. He is correct. In fact, the movie is more popular in red states than blue states — by a wide margin.

Barbie, despite its evident messaging, is already one of the most successful films this year. Barbie has already grossed over $1 billion at the box office. The movie is a cultural phenomenon on levels not seen since the final Avengers film in 2018.

Go to a bar, a beach, or a mall — Barbie-pink in everywhere. Everywhere.

Bill Maher has yet to review Oppenheimer.