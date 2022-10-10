Bill Maher on Why John Oliver and Trevor Noah Have More Awards: ‘I Tell the Truth’

Bill Maher doubles the viewership averages of John Oliver and Trevor Noah. Maher’s segments create fodder for discourse. Oliver and Noah’s segments do not.

Maher has the attention of both sides of the political aisle. Only one side bothers to pay attention to Oliver and Noah.

Yet award shows say Oliver and Noah are the superior political satirists. Bill Maher has been nominated for a total of 41 Emmy Awards. He’s won zero. Noah and Oliver have beaten Maher head to head multiple times — especially Oliver, a 17-time Emmy Award winner.

Last week, NewsNation host Chris Cuomo asked Maher about Hollywood putting Noah and Oliver on a pedestal above him:

“Looking at just a sheer metric of ratings, OK? You crush John Oliver regularly. Trevor Noah’s, you crush his numbers. You do not [win] the way they do for Emmys. Why do you think you don’t get the shine that they do?”

Cuomo expected Maher to give a humble, deflective response. He didn’t. Ironically, Maher provided a truthful answer.

“Because I tell the truth,” Maher responded. “I don’t perform for just one-half of the country and say the things that will make them applaud.”

Perhaps HBO won’t seat Maher next to Oliver at the next company event.

Maher, Oliver, and Noah are all left-leaning. However, Maher does not let this bias blind him from seeing the wonky tendencies of the other side.

Democrats and progressive causes are mostly off-limits for Oliver and Noah. They both cater to the perpetually outraged. They appreciate groupthink and shun those who oppose it.

By contrast, Maher scorns the Left’s intolerance of differing beliefs. He scoffs at the”One True Opinion,” the idea that the ruling class should discount contradictory views.

Maher rails against censorship, vaccine mandates, and what “wokeness” promotes. Unlike Oliver and Noah, he does not support indoctrinating children with radical, often racist curriculum:

Bill Maher rails against critical race theory https://t.co/Lx6vDHkFvu — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2021

Bill Maher says he hasn’t changed; that Democrats have changed. “When what you’re doing sounds like an Onion headline, stop,” he advised modern-day leftists.

Oliver and Noah pivoted along with the party. They are among the cool kids of Hollywood. They are media darlings who go along to get along.

Meanwhile, Maher is a menace. He irks the corporate press gatekeepers. Just when the Left thinks he has their back on topics like Roe v. Wade, he then debunks their hysteria:

'Factually Inaccurate': Bill Maher Debunks False Panic of 'Going Back to 1973' if Roe v. Wade Is Overturned | CBN News https://t.co/nlzWgXmZXx via @CBNNews — CBN News (@CBNNews) May 9, 2022

“The modern countries of Europe are way more restrictive than we are… If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany and Italy and France and Spain and Switzerland,” Maher said in a rebuttal of the media’s coverage of abortion laws.

John Oliver and Trevor Noah are stale, useful, and devoted to liberalism. Bill Maher is unpredictable, dismissive of talking points, and concerned with the truth.

Maher humiliates leftist subject matters and reaches more voters than Oliver and Noah combined. Award-givers do not appreciate him doing so.

“[The truth] has always been my bond with the audience,” Maher told Cuomo. “Which is much more important to me than an award, is that I will call it as I see it.”

The truth is inconvenient.