Bill Maher Makes Jimmy Fallon’s Latest Apology Sound Even Worse

Jimmy Fallon is so very, very sorry.

Again.

The “Tonight Show” host apologized to his staffers after a Rolling Stone investigation shredded his behind-the-scenes behavior at the NBC institution. The article spoke to current and former “Tonight Show” crew members who described Fallon as a Jeckle and Hyde personality who drinks too much and runs a chaotic production.

“It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad … sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” Jimmy Fallon

It wasn’t the first time media reports suggested Fallon has a drinking problem, a subject he reportedly didn’t address in comments shared via Zoom to the show’s staffers. It’s also not his first public apology.

Fallon delivered a mewling mea culpa in 2020 after his blackface impression of Chris Rock “resurfaced” following that year’s George Floyd protests and riots.

The impression occurred 20 years earlier, but Fallon still felt compelled to apologize from his “Tonight Show” perch.

The bigger picture? His fellow late-night “Jimmy,” Jimmy Kimmel, routinely did blackface impressions over the years but the media overlooked it. Kimmel’s hard-Left activism likely shielded him from similar pressure. Fallon’s monologues lean Left, but not aggressively so.

Fallon could have waited for the woke mob to move on to other subjects. Instead, he delivered a “hostage”-style apology that diminished his brand in the process.

Comedians shouldn’t apologize for old jokes. Nor should they apologize for treating a show guest like … a show guest.

Fallon did just that after liberals howled when he invited then-candidate Donald Trump onto his show prior to the 2016 election.

Jimmy Fallon regrets softball interview with Trump: https://t.co/Q7UDeTCPIz pic.twitter.com/NIlAhUW2QW — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2017

Fallon’s latest apology comes at a terrible time for both the comedian and late-night TV in general. The landscape has been silenced, save Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” following the May 2 writer’s strike. There’s no end in sight for the strike, and late-night ratings and revenue were drooping prior to the work stoppage.

The strike could be the beginning of the end for a format which feels both dated and unnecessary. YouTube-based comedians share fast, and fresh, political satire on the platform ’round the clock. Podcasts offer the same, bypassing Hollywood gatekeepers to offer raw takes on the latest headlines.

Bill Maher, part of the late-night club, mocked the format from his “Club Random” podcast just days earlier. The host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” can’t resume his show until the strike wraps, but he can speak freely via his weekly podcast.

And he did just that, telling guest Jim Gaffigan why late-night has become a relic in modern times. The format’s rigid, far-Left ideology has made it a bore. It doesn’t matter if it’s Jimmy, Jimmy, Stephen, Seth or John.

The jokes remain the same.

“Those guys don’t have takes. I have takes. I have a take on things. What they do is say whatever a liberal audience wants them to say about that. It’s not a take. I’m not saying it’s not sincere. I guess it is on their part … There’s never a moment where you don’t know exactly, ‘well, this is the perfect point of view on that.’ Bill Maher

Maher prefaced those comments by saluting Johnny Carson, the undisputed king of late-night television. The late star ruled the landscape, earning boffo ratings and universal respect. He didn’t apologize for jokes or tack to the far-Left by pulling his satirical punches.

That made him a legend.

Jimmy Fallon is no legend, but his knack for apologies is becoming his legacy.