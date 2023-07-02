Bill Maher Doesn’t Care About Losing Woke Fans: ‘Don’t Let The Door Hit You In The A**’

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher couldn’t care less if he loses woke fans.

In fact, the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” thinks losing woke fans is ultimately a net positive at the the end of the day.

“I’ve lost a fair number of this…what I would call super woke, and it’s good. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass. You’re no fun to begin with. You have a terrible sense of humor,” Maher said during a recent podcast with Jon Hamm when going after the woke mob.

Hamm also noted it feels like the woke movement has peaked, and the “overreaction” nature of the movement “is absolutely not useful.”

“You’re shooting yourself in the foot and then wondering why you walk with a limp,” Hamm said when breaking it down with Maher.

You can watch the pair break down the topic in the video below.

Bill Maher hates the woke mob.

Maher continues to be one of the best voices in America when it comes to refusing to bow to the wokes and cancel culture.

In fact, he’s one of the very few voices on the left who absolutely refuses to bend the knee to the woke mob. He just won’t do it, and Maher’s voice has become incredibly important in the current discourse.

A lot of people are terrified of upsetting the woke mob. People fear their careers and reputations could be destroyed if wokeness and cancel culture come for them. Say an edgy joke? They will try to get you fired. State an opinion they don’t like? Buckle up because they will absolutely try to ruin your life.

Bill Maher regularly fights against the woke mob. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization )

The woke mob must be defeated.

It has to stop. People have to stand up to the nonsense, and that’s what Maher has done for a long time. When it comes to crushing the woke mob, he doesn’t sound that different at all from many on the right.

And let’s be clear, Bill Maher is absolutely a liberal. However, he’s a classical liberal. The HBO star believes in free speech, the right to express yourself and comedy. Maher doesn’t support behavior that looks like it’s out of Mao’s China. If you believe in cancel culture and now won’t watch him, he obviously doesn’t give a damn. Why would he?

More people need to stand up against the woke mob. There’s safety in numbers. The more people who stand up, the harder it becomes for the wokes to impose their draconian tactics on everyone they don’t like. Props to Bill Maher for continuing to be a vocal critic of that absolute stupidity.