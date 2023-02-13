Bill Maher Drops F-Bomb During CNN Segment

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher might actually manage to make CNN cool.

The popular HBO host has taken his “Real Time with Bill Maher” Overtime segment to CNN in an attempt to help boost the struggling network.

Well, it didn’t take long for Maher to have an immediate impact in the best way possible. He dropped an F-bomb this past Friday night in just his second week ever on the network.

While talking about his thoughts on nepotism, Maher said, “Anyone can act. It’s not that f*cking hard. Oh! Sorry, I forgot … Sorry, CNN!”

The moment aired uncensored on CNN in a clip shared by Mediaite. You can watch the original clip below.

Is Bill Maher actually making CNN cool?

Hopes were high Maher would be able to actually provide some entertainment to CNN, and it looks like he hasn’t disappointed so far.

Instead of viewers having to deal with Don Lemon’s petulant and unhinged behavior, they can now listen to Maher drop f-bombs. What’s not to love?

Bill Maher drops f-bomb on CNN. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

Maybe CNN should just cancel its primetime programming and let Maher run the whole show. Given the failing ratings, no option should be off the table.

Trust me, people would much rather watch Maher than Don Lemon’s condescending on-air behavior and reported behind the scene issues.

Bill Maher CRUSHED the woke mob for ruining America and compared it to communist dictatorships that purge and kill everyone that is deemed an enemy of the state.



Credit to Maher for continuing to speak out against the woke cancer infecting our society. https://t.co/ZZQgf1AL4W — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 5, 2023

There’s also chatter CNN might target Charles Barkley for a role on the network. Say whatever you want about CNN, but Chris Licht is actually out here trying to make some moves. Given Maher’s inability to censor himself didn’t make it past week two, there might be some reason to be optimistic the network can be saved. Embrace the chaos and cut Maher loose.