Brad Paisley Says Wokeness Has Become A Cult, Urges People To Get Back To Humor And Forgiveness

Brad Paisley believes the woke mob can go way too far.

The country music star known for the classic hit “Whiskey Lullaby” joined Bill Maher on the HBO host’s “Club Random” podcast, which will be released next week for the public to see.

The two discussed many things in a transcript obtained by OutKick, and Maher couldn’t pass up the opportunity to, once again, discuss the woke mob.

Maher has been one of the strongest voices in the country when it comes to not tolerating the nonsense pushed by the wokes. Paisley agrees it’s gone way too far and is starting to resemble a cult.

Brad Paisley thinks wokeness can trend towards becoming a cult. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brad Paisley and Bill Maher don’t like wokeness.

“The thing about the woke culture thing that a friend of mine who is a psychologist told me that, this is an interesting comparison because I understand the need for progress. I’ve always loved your show when you talk about celebrating progress. We don’t take the time to do that, to celebrate it. In the wokeness sense, there’s things about when woke goes off the rails, it’s when they lean towards being a cult themselves. That is where it’s like ‘You got to repent, you got to do this, you got to [crosstalk],'” Paisley said during his conversation with Bill Maher when the talk show host suggested “wokeness in many ways set us back.”

The duo also touched on how humor is seemingly gone, and it’s time to bring it back to make society a better place.

Brad Paisley spoke with Bill Maher about wokeness, humor and forgiveness. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Maher told the country music star, “People become asshole buddies when they joke with each other. Now I feel like we’re at this place where, ‘Oh, no, that’s funny, and I think he’d laugh, but I better not,’ because if it goes wrong…”

Paisley agreed and added, “I definitely think that’s the path forward for all of us is finding the humor and the forgiveness. That’s got to happen.”

Maher and Paisley are both correct when it comes to the woke mob.

It obviously shouldn’t surprise anyone Maher would talk about the woke mob. He regularly crushes it, and has compared it to sharing a mentality with communist dictatorships.

You either comply and bend the knee or you get crushed.

Paisley also is correct when he says humor and forgiveness are the ways forward. There used to be a time in America where you could disagree or tell an edgy joke and not worry about your career ending.

Unfortunately, those days seem to be gone, and nobody seems to be willing to fight for the better way. OutKick will fight for your right to be funny against the woke mob. That’s why we’re flourishing. It’s the same reason Maher is so popular.

He might be liberal, but he’s far from crazy. In fact, on the woke issue, there’s no doubt he’s correct. It’s okay to laugh, push the limits, engage in debates, share different opinions and laugh about it over a beer.

Bill Maher regularly stands against the woke mob. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

That’s America at its finest, and it’s where we need to get back to. Brad Paisley knows it, Bill Maher knows it and anyone paying attention knows it. You can catch Brad Paisley’s entire appearance with Bill Maher next week.