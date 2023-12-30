Bill Maher And Seth MacFarlane Debate The Effectiveness Of The COVID Vaccine On ‘Club Random’ Podcast

Videos by OutKick

Bill Maher and Seth MacFarlane engaged in a spirited discussion about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine on the “Club Random” podcast.

🔥 Bill Maher & Seth MacFarlane Get Into a HEATED Debate Over the COVID Vaccine



“Djokovic didn’t need it. Aaron Rodgers didn’t need it…You completely want to shut your eyes to the fact that there are repercussions to all medical interventions including a vaccine!” pic.twitter.com/bafg4BmvBF — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 30, 2023

Maher holds the point of view that our nation’s government should not have forced the vaccine on Americans. The comedian noted that the government, FDA, and Dr. Anthony Fauci did not factor in the body’s ability to fight diseases into their plan to stop the spread of the virus.

“I would think this country did not allow for natural immunity to be considered,” Maher said. “And I know this is a subject dear to your heart. Like, even if you had the disease, you still had to get a vaccine. That’s powerful stupid. They don’t do that in Europe,” Maher noted.

However, MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, claimed natural immunity wasn’t as effective at fighting COVID as people believed.

“Don’t you know people have had COVID four or five times? I do,” MacFarlane said. “That’s not natural immunity. There’s no immunity there. You’ve had Covid five times.”

MacFarlane is right. COVID evolved new strains – as all diseases do – and our bodies couldn’t fight the new strains all at once.

Normally, that means that you’d need to get vaccines to help your body adapt more effectively. But as we’ve seen countless times, even if you had the vaccine and/or boosters, you can still get COVID. The narrative was that if you take these vaccines, you won’t get coronavirus. That certainly didn’t happen for many Americans.

Maher Continued To Pick Apart McFarlane’s Arguments

Furthermore, many citizens experienced adverse side effects ranging from heart failure to bloodwork problems. But throughout the interview, MacFarlane seemed to sweep most of those facts under the rug in his defense for the vaccine.

However, Maher brought them up regularly when he spoke, and added that no one should have been forced to take the jab.

“You completely want to shut your eyes to the fact that there are repercussions to all medical interventions, including a vaccine, all vaccines,” Maher said. “They come, they say side effects, just like every medication does…And of course, there is a vaccine court because so many people have been injured. This is not a creed to say don’t do vaccines. I’m not against doing vaccines. I’m against doing vaccines that I don’t think I need. I should be able to decide that for myself inside my body.”

This is the middle-of-the-road approach most Americans held during the pandemic. If you want to take the jab, you should be able to. If not, no one should take your job or freedoms as a result.

Nevertheless, MacFarlane said that the people who didn’t take the vaccination were responsible for the “weakening of America’s healthcare system”.

“The vitriol and the aggression that the anti-vaccination movement the way it souped itself up during all this, that the next time there’s a pandemic our public health system is weakened,” MacFarlane said.

Okay bud. Go ahead and blame everyone who displayed a measure of common sense thinking for starting the conflict. Forget about the fact that governments, “scientists,” “doctors,” and countless other cogs in the vaccination hysteria machine that failed to tell us the truth of the faulty vaccine. Big Pharma is more to blame for the distrust in the healthcare system than average Americans.

This is the arrogance of the pro-vaccine community towards people who didn’t take the jab. Being pro-vaccine in many cases is more than just a choice, it’s a mindset you try to force on others.