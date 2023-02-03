Bill Gates Takes Shot At Elon Musk Over Vaccines And Mars

Videos by OutKick

Few people on earth think more highly of themselves than Bill Gates.

The college dropout and software engineer became one of the world’s wealthiest men thanks to the success of Microsoft. That success, however, was due in part to his company engaging in anti-competitive behavior. Several lawsuits later, Microsoft was forced to change business practices.

After leaving Microsoft, Gates has reinvented himself as a philanthropist, public health expert and climate change advocate. Naturally, his newfound passion for protecting the environment has not caused him to abandon his private jet.

Gates has used his newfound expertise to criticize others for not doing what he wants, with the latest target being Elon Musk.

He recently told the BBC that Musk’s desire to go to Mars is wasteful. Instead, he said that the money invested could be put to better use buying vaccines.

“It’s actually quite expensive to go to Mars,” Gates said. “You can buy measles vaccines and save lives for $1,000 per life saved, and so it just kind of grounds you, as in: ‘Don’t go to Mars.'”

It makes you wonder if Gates gave the same advice during his dinners with Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates Known for Inaccuracies and Hypocrisy

It’s the height of comedy that Gates believes he’s in any position to lecture others.

Beyond the dubious Epstein connection, he’s repeatedly spread easily disprovable misinformation.

Even in May 2022, Gates, with no evidence, dismissed the lab leak theory for COVID. Except, of course, the public has learned that experts overwhelmingly believed that it was possible, if not likely, that the Wuhan lab was responsible.

He’s the epitome of unearned superiority, patronizingly demanding others follow rules he doesn’t apply to himself.

To combat climate change, everyone must make sacrifices, he claims. Except for Gates, who repeatedly flies off to conferences on his private jet.

Framing the discussion as going to Mars or buying measles vaccines is purposefully inaccurate. In much the same way that the money used to fund the space program could have been spent elsewhere.

There’s always “something else” that money could be used to accomplish. Gates is estimated to be worth over $105 billion.

Couldn’t he, for example, sell his private jet and buy 10,000 doses of the measles vaccine?

Or take just 1/10th of 1% of his net worth and buy 100,000 doses?

It’s a false equivalence to claim that money used to invest in an idea or goal is better spent elsewhere. But Gates is unable to accept anyone who contradicts him or what he deems to be important.

Elon Musk has and continues to do huge amounts of good for the world. And like any great inventor or entrepreneur, he sometimes takes risks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t.

Going to Mars has immense value to humanity because it’s never been done before.

What Gates doesn’t realize is that becoming a single minded activist with no sense of irony, perspective or shame is the exact opposite. It’s the most commonly found trait in the modern world.