Bill Gates Places Massive Bet On Bud Light’s Future, Gobbles Up Anheuser-Busch Stock

Videos by OutKick

Bill Gates seems to be a huge believer in Bud Light’s ability to bounce back after months of struggles.

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand has been getting crushed since an April 1st March Madness promo starring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales have collapsed and even more concerning, A-B’s stock has been getting crushed the past several months. It’s down more than 16% since the $66.73 share price the company had before the promo was shared on Instagram.

Shares are selling for $55.99 at the time of publication. You know who is very optimistic about the future of A-B and Bud Light?

Bill Gates, and he’s willing to bet a lot of money on a comeback being inevitable.

Bill Gates buys up nearly $100 million worth of Anheuser-Busch stock. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Bill Gates buys up a bunch of Anheuser-Busch Stock

The Microsoft founder purchased 1.7 million shares of Anheuser-Busch stock through The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, according to Fox Business. The deal is valued at $95 million. Even for a billionaire, spending $100 million in one transaction is a lot of money.

Bill Gates and the people who oversee his finances must be very confident Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch will turn things around, but should they be?

The stock price hasn’t recovered – or really even come close to showing life – in the past five months. Gates might be betting on people just forgetting and moving on.

Will Bud Light ever recover? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Perhaps, but what is there to indicate that will happen? If anything, the stamina of the backlash would seem to indicate there’s no reprieve coming.

Clearly, Bill Gates disagrees with my assessment. The good news for him is he has plenty of money to risk. The man is worth north of $100 billion. Even if Bud Light never bounces back or Anheuser-Busch collapses, he’ll still be able to eat at night.

Bill Gates spends $95 million on Anheuser-Busch stock. (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Will BL and Anheuser-Busch ever recover or will the downfall continue? Give us your predictions in the comments below.