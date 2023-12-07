Former Football Coach Suggests Unique Venmo/NIL Idea That Would Print Money

Videos by OutKick

Should college football players be able to make money on Venmo during games?

It’s an idea former coach Bill Busch would like to see happen, and it’s certainly an interesting suggestion.

Busch is a veteran college football coach with stops at Nebraska, Utah State, Wisconsin, Utah, New Mexico State, Ohio State, Rutgers and LSU. He’s been around football at a very high level for a very long time.

Bill Busch knows football, and he’d like to see guys get paid in real-time.

Bill Busch floats Venmo idea for players to cash in on NIL.

The current 93.7 “The Ticket” host suggested letting teams flash a player’s Venmo handle on the jumbotron during a game following big plays, according to FootballScoop.

That would allow fans to donate to a player moments as the game is unfolding. Talk about raising the stakes.

“Here’s how it works. Make a play. Get paid,” Busch said on the station, according to the same report. Very simple.

It’s hard to believe this wouldn’t be a huge hit with fans and players. Imagine if Jalen Milroe’s Venmo was flashed on the jumbotron after the 4th and 31 to beat Auburn. Granted, that was a road game for Alabama, but the concept is the same.

If his Venmo handle was made public or tweeted out seconds later, he would have raked in an unbelievable amount of money.

I guess that’s where things do get a bit dicey. This only really works at home games. Opponents aren’t going to flash Venmo handles on their jumbotron as they get boat raced.

This is America, and in this country, we support capitalism and making money. It’s pretty simple, and I’m not even sure what the argument would be against this. Some players would be paid more than others? That’s already the case. Welcome to reality. I think it’s a really interesting idea. Let me know if you think it would fly at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.