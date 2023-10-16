Bill Belichick Smashes Tablet In Disgust As The Patriots Lose Again

Videos by OutKick

Bill Belichick’s temper flared Sunday during a loss to the Raiders.

The Patriots are now 1-5 after losing to the Raiders 21-17, and it’s officially a dumpster fire of a situation for New England.

That was made clear in the fourth quarter when Belichick had finally had enough and responded by smashing a tablet in the fourth quarter following a penalty, according to Fox News.

You can watch Belichick’s frustration boil over below.

Belichick fed up smashing tablets because the Patriots are trash pic.twitter.com/bmcoXbiuaU — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 15, 2023

It’s safe to say Belichick and the Patriots officially have a disaster situation on their hands. The team is simply awful.

There’s a serious argument to be made the Patriots are the worst team in the league. The only win Belichick and the Patriots have in 2023 is a 15-10 win over a Zach Wilson-led Jets team.

It’s clear everyone involved with the Patriots’ collapse has had enough, and Belichick is at the top of that list.

The bad news for the Patriots is there’s not much hope on the horizon. The team’s next two games are against the Bills and Dolphins. There’s a good chance Belichick and the Patriots will be 1-7 by the time November rolls around. Pour one out for any Patriots fans you might know. They’re in for a very rough stretch.