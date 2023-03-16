Bill Belichick Likes Big Butts, And Kirby Smart Cannot Lie

Videos by OutKick

Many consider Bill Belichick to be an evil genius. And far be it from us to question his methods!

At a recent coaching clinic, Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart spilled some of the secrets behind Belichick’s winning ways.

But one secret was extra juicy.

To set the scene, Smart was as position coach for the Miami Dolphins under head coach Nick Saban back in 2006.

“So we go to Indianapolis for the Combine and I’m sitting there with Coach Saban, and he’s trying to teach you the ropes of how to evaluate guys at the Combine,” Smart explained. “He said, ‘Come over here with me, I want you to sit by Bill (Belichick).'”

Kirby Smart said at a coaching clinic that Nick Saban taught him that Bill Belichick goes to the combine to scout players with huge asses. pic.twitter.com/JcmJY6zCxl — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 15, 2023

Instead of sitting at the finish line of the 40-yard dash, Belichick positions himself at the start line.

“I’m like, ‘Why are we here? You can’t time the finish,'” Smart said. “And he’s like, ‘No, Bill likes to look to see how big their ass is when they get down into that 40-yard stance ’cause he wants to sign the biggest ass defensive linemen that he can sign.'”

So there you have it. Belichick likes big butts and he cannot lie.

But apparently there’s some sound reasoning behind it.

“Those backers want to line up behind those guys and be protected by ’em, and they wanna have an anchor,” Smart said.

Bill Belichick when he sees a lineman with a tiny butt. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick goes for fat bottomed linemen.

And it seems both Saban and Smart took that advice to heart. Several SEC big men have gone high in the NFL draft.

Alabama linemen Terrence Cody (345 lbs), Marcell Dareus (331 lbs), A’Shawn Robinson (330 lbs), Dalvin Tomlinson (325 lbs) and Daron Payne (320 lbs) all went top-60 the Draft.

Georgia’s Jordan Davis (335 lbs) went 13th overall to Philadelphia, and Jalen Carter (300 lbs) is expected to be a high draft pick this year if he gets past some legal troubles.

Belichick has more playoff wins, more Super Bowl appearances and more Super Bowl wins than any head coach in NFL history. He’s doing something right.

So aspiring coaches, take note. You don’t need Tom Brady, Pro Bowl receivers, super fast corners, a bulldozing running back or a top-notch coaching staff.

Just get you a bootylicious D-line.