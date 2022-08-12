‘Don’t Worry’: Bill Belichick Gets Testy With The Media After Preseason Loss

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t in a great mood following a Thursday night preseason loss to the Giants.

New England’s offense rushed for an average of 2.9 yards a carry and threw for an average of 6.6 for a total of 308 offensive yards during the 23-21 loss.

Bill Belichick gets testy with the media following preseason loss. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given the fact nobody seems to know who is in control of the offense in New England, it would make sense for some to wonder what’s going on with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Well, Belichick didn’t want to hear it and responded to a question about the status of play calling with, “Don’t worry about that. We’ll work it out … We’re going through a process.”

"Don’t worry about that.”



Bill Belichick when asked if he's made a decision on Matt Patricia or Joe Judge calling plays pic.twitter.com/LMqSvrVjeo — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 12, 2022

It’s good to see it’s only the preseason and Belichick is already in midseason form. That’s what the fans want to see!

The Patriots struggled mightily without Mac Jones on the field Thursday night, and with chaos surrounding the OC responsibilities, Belichick chose to be testy with the media.

Bill Belichick didn’t seem happy with the media after losing to the Giants. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Keep in mind, there’s already reports circulating the team’s starting QB is struggling because of the instability with the coaching situation.

Now, the six-time Super Bowl champion is telling the media to not “worry” about who is going to be running the offense.

Yeah, not sure that’s going to soothe any ruffled feathers!

Bill Belichick gives short answer about the offense following preseason loss. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

You know football season is officially here when Belichick is combative with the media over simple questions. You love to see it!