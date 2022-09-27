Bill Belichick Gives Vanilla Update On Brian Hoyer Becoming QB1

Bill Belichick didn’t have a lot of words to share about Brian Hoyer likely being elevated to the starting QB role.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly suffered a significant ankle injury against the Ravens, and while the team hasn’t officially announced it, it’s believed the former Alabama star will miss some time. That means it’s Brian Hoyer’s offense for the time being. What did Belichick have to say about Hoyer? Not much at all.

“Brian’s got a lot of experience in the offense,” Belichick explained Monday.

No update on Mac Jones from Bill Belichick. Looking for more information.



On Brian Hoyer: "Brian's got a lot of experience in the offense."



On Bailey Zappe: "He's gotten a lot better." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 26, 2022

That’s certainly an interesting way to give someone a vote of confidence. Instead of complimenting Hoyer’s skills or talking about how he’s a veteran, Bill Belichick just noted he has “a lot of experience in the offense.”

Yikes. That’s not what you want to hear if you’re a Patriots fan.

Brian Hoyer will play if Mac Jones misses time. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Patriots are also in substantial trouble if Jones misses a lot of time. New England’s next three games are against the Packers, Lions and Browns. In theory, they could lose all of them and fall to 1-5 before fans even have time to blink.

Things might be about to get real dark for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Brian Hoyer is the next man up for the Patriots after Mac Jones got hurt. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’ll be interesting to see if the six-time Super Bowl champion goes into further details about Hoyer if he strings together some wins. For now, Bill Belichick just doesn’t have much to say.