Bijan Robinson Is All Smiles At Idea Of Playing For Cowboys After Showing Off Wicked Fast Feet

Videos by OutKick

When the NFL Draft rolls around in April, it would not be surprising to see former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson have his name called in the first round. While OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske doesn’t have a single running back being drafted through the first 27 picks, there are other analysts who believe that one, if not two backs will go.

Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are expected to be the first two ball-carriers off of the board, no matter where they are selected. The latter hails from Alabama and did not get the recognition he deserved while in college, but the former has long been considered a potential franchise-changing NFL player.

In one recent mock draft, Robinson was listed as the No. 26 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys. When asked about the idea of playing professionally in the same state he played collegiately, he was all smiles.

“It’s wherever God has me,” Robinson said. “Wherever God places me […] but that’s just cool to see ’cause I play here in Texas and there’s a relationship.”

Here is his full response:

Caught up with Bijan Robinson to see his reaction on Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft of Bijan going to the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Hk8utR6lX2 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) January 26, 2023

Wherever it is that Robinson and his absurdly massive quads end up, he could quickly become one of the top rushers in the league. He has all of the physical intangibles and has insanely fast feet for a 220-pounder.

Robinson’s burst was on display in a recent video of his offseason work. The clip looks sped up upon first watch, but people moving at a normal speed in the background debunk that idea.

Bijan Robinson is just that quick!

Robinson won the 2022 Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the nation and rightfully so. Despite Texas’ struggles on both sides of the ball, he led the Big 12 in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He also led the country in total scrimmage yards and was second in total touchdowns.

Whether he ends up in Dallas or not, Robinson is going to be a force to be reckoned with!