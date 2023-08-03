Trail Cam Appears To Photograph Bigfoot, But Something Doesn’t Pass The Sniff Test

Videos by OutKick

An incredible video allegedly showing Bigfoot in Florida is circulating the web, but it should be treated with extreme caution.

The paranormal is something that always fascinates people, and the two most common topics are UFOs and whether or not Sasquatch/Bigfoot is real.

Well, there’s new “evidence” to debate. The YouTube channel Rocky Mountain Sasquatch uploaded a video featuring a photo that was allegedly taken by a trail camera in Florida clearly showing a huge beast in the trees.

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

While I’m willing to entertain a lot of different things online – always important to keep an open mind – I still need a bit of concrete.

A single photo allegedly taken by a trail camera in Florida isn’t going to do it. Not at all. I’m going to need a lot more.

This video is blowing up and going viral, and it looks unbelievably fake. That literally looks like someone in a gorilla suit. Now, I’m not saying for sure that’s what it is, but let’s be serious, folks.

Does anyone think a random trail camera spotted Bigfoot? Of course not. At least with the UFO topic there are plenty of videos, including from our own military.

Was a Sasqautch/Bigfoot captured on camera in Florida? (Credit: Getty Images)

Be skeptical. Be very skeptical.

With Bigfoot, all people have is random stories and “evidence” that is often debunked. Ask yourself a simple question.

There are roughly 10 million hunters in America. How is it possibly so many people are in the woods with guns and nobody has ever taken a shot at Bigfoot?

If I see a massive creature in the forest and I’m armed, you best believe lead is heading in one direction, and it’s not mine.

Is Sasquatch/Bigfoot real? (Credit: Getty Images)

I refuse to believe Bigfoot is real until a hunter shoots one and lays it out on a cold metal slab in front of me. Let us know in the comments where you stand on this issue and this video.