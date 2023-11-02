One Tweet Shows How Unbelievably Pathetic Big Ten West Teams Are At Scoring

Videos by OutKick

Would you believe me if I told you the entire Big Ten West has an offense problem?

Well, buckle up and sit down because class is in session for OutKick readers.

Iowa recently announced Brian Ferentz won’t return next season as OC, and it was an obvious move for the team to make. It was also likely inevitable because his contract required the team to average 25 points per game and earn seven wins.

I stumbled across a tweet from Bud Elliott that pointed out not a single team in the Big Ten West is averaging the required 25 points needed for Ferentz to keep his job.

My first thought was, “How could that possibly be true?” Turns out, it’s very true and very embarrassing.

Did you know: Every OC in the Big Ten West would be fired this year if they had the Brian Ferentz contract stipulations.



0 of the 7 Big Ten West teams are averaging the needed 25 points. — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 1, 2023

The Big Ten West can’t score.

As a Big J journalist who takes himself very seriously when it comes to Big Ten West coverage – some might say the biggest stage in sports – I had to check the numbers for myself.

The data is absolutely brutal. Below is the rankings of Big Ten West teams by scoring:

Wisconsin – 24.8 points per game

Purdue – 21.9 points per game

Northwestern – 21.8 points per game

Minnesota – 21.1 points per game

Illinois – 20.4 points per game

Iowa – 19.5 points per game

Nebraska – 19.5 points per game

Only Wisconsin is close, and had the average prior to losing 24-10 to Ohio State last weekend. Now, not a single team in the Big Ten West could meet the same standard Brian Ferentz was being held to.

Is the B1G the worst offensive division in P5 college football? It simply has to be. There’s no other conference that sticks out as being this poor at scoring the football across the board for an entire division. The median average is Minnesota at 21.1 points per game.

The median average for a PAC-12 team is 32.1 points per game. That’s a 10-point gap. Brutal. Absolutely brutal. Are we sure these teams are all playing the same sport?

Every team in the Big Ten West struggles on offense. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Big Ten West teams better figure it out because the schedule will get much harder starting next year when divisions are eliminated and four great teams join the conference. Send me your thoughts on the B1G West being awful to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.