Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti Meets With ADs Again, As Push To Make A Decision On Michigan Intensifies

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti met with conference athletic directors once again on Thursday, as the investigation into Michigan continues. As the NCAA looks into the sign-stealing allegations, Petitti is hearing the frustration from member institutions.

All of this comes on the heels of the highly publicized situation in Ann Arbor, Michigan involving staffer Connor Stalions. While the NCAA is on Michigan’s campus, questions continue to be raised as to what commissioner Tony Petitti can actually do.

In reality, the commissioner is looking towards the NCAA for answers as to what has transpired, while team administrators and coaches are pushing for punishment. At the core of the situation is what a punishment would look like, and the Big Ten needing more information on what the NCAA has found so far.

One of the key points Petitti has made to coaches and administrators is that he’s in contact with the NCAA regarding their investigation. If there is going to be any type of punishment towards Michigan, there will need to be unwavering facts, or a paper trail. But, this has led to an open forum from athletic directors, with Michigan AD Warde Manuel sitting this portion out.

“These meetings haven’t been pleasant. They (coaches) raised the decibels this week and Tony (Petitti) certainly felt their frustration. The AD’s relayed that message as well in Thursday’s discussion, along with possible solutions.” one source told OutKick about the conversations. “Obviously there’s only so much the commissioner can do right at this moment, while coaches want answers immediately.

“You have these coaches reading and watching the media uncover all of this information regarding (Connor) Stalions and throwing their hands up, wondering what’s taking so long. But it was made very clear on the call that there is a process and the Big Ten doesn’t feel like spending Thanksgiving week in a court room. You have to make the right decision here, and they (Big Ten) need more information.

Simply put, coaches and ADs are frustrated, and have made that point very clear to the commissioner. While Big Ten coaches have certainly been more animated during their conversations with Tony Petitti, there has been a more business-like approach from the ADs.

The NCAA has certainly expedited its fact-finding mission, whereas in past investigations, urgency wasn’t a top priority.

After speaking with someone close to these conversations over the last few days, one source noted the amount of pressure Tony Petitti is currently under, just under nine months on the job.

“Can you imagine the stress Tony Petitti is under right now?,” another source told OutKick. “The rest of the Big Ten wants him to do something about Michigan, that the NCAA can’t do right now. First year on the job, thrown into this mess”

Purdue’s Ryan Walters spoke with the media on Thursday night, and made it clear on where he stands concerning his upcoming opponent.

"They aren't allegations. It happened. There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases you can track back. We know for a fact they were at a number of our games." – Ryan Walters on Michigan's sign stealing scandal — Sam King (@samueltking) November 2, 2023

What Are the Next Steps For Big Ten Officials, Michigan?

It’s business as usual for Michigan, as they prepare for the upcoming matchup with Purdue. While it’s a bit problematic to have the NCAA combing through records in the athletic facility, there’s not much Michigan can do about it.

President Santa Ono posted a photo on social media Tuesday afternoon of himself with the Michigan football team, which included currently suspended staffer Connor Stalions. But this was the same photo he had posted on October 13th, but this time it included a different caption.

Team 144 are our team.



“Deep down, your players must know you care about them. This is the most important thing…. They know, in the long run, [that] I’m in their corner.”#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eQg4TBL5n8 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) October 31, 2023

It’s obviously clear that the school has Jim Harbaugh and the football team’s back during this NCAA investigation, if posting the same photo twice in one month wasn’t enough proof.

The questions now center around what the NCAA can uncover in a short period of time for the Big Ten. If Tony Petitti is going to hand down any type of punishment to Jim Harbaugh, he’ll need enough evidence from the NCAA to justify it. If he were to hand down a suspension under the ‘sportsmanship policy’ umbrella, it would need to stand-up in court.

There’s a strong likelihood that Michigan could file a court injunction if the Big Ten were to hand down any type of penalty they deemed unwarranted.

As we continue to get closer to championship Saturday around college football, pressure continues to build for Tony Petitti.