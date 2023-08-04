Big Ten Will Make Significant Financial Offer To Oregon And Washington: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Big Ten might be ready and willing to add Oregon and Washington for a reduced payout that would still be worth a huge chunk of cash.

Realignment has set the world of college sports on fire, and Arizona was approved late Thursday to join the Big 12 if the Wildcats choose to go down that path.

It certainly appears an exit from the PAC-12 from Arizona is imminent. The question now is whether or not the PAC-12 will also lose Oregon and Washington – the final fatal blow – to the Big Ten.

The Big Ten is considering adding Oregon and Washington. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Will the Big Ten add the Ducks and Huskies?

The B1G previously green lit commissioner Tony Petitti to begin expansion talks with the Ducks and Huskies, and some clarity is now shining through when it comes to possible payments.

Ross Dellenger reported the Big Ten is expected to offer the two PAC-12 programs up to $40 million each to join the B1G. That’s a partial share of what current members earn. The new media deal pays roughly $1.1 billion annually.

Dellenger noted the increased travel across the country “could create some hesitancy” but the PAC-12 collapsing could force Oregon and Washington to pull the trigger.

Big Ten’s offer to Washington & Oregon is expected to be $35-40 million annually per team – a figure that, with the additional cross-country travel, could create some hesitancy, sources tell @YahooSports.



However, exits from the Four Corner schools could sway UW and UO to leave. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

What will Oregon and Washington do?

This should be a no-brainer for the Ducks and Huskies. Even if the number is only $35 million (I tend to believe it will be closer to $40 million), they have to take the deal.

What other choice do they have? Join the Big 12 for less money or stay in the PAC-12 with no media deal and just hope for the best?

How much money will Oregon and Washington earn in the Big Ten? (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The former is a real option, but the latter would be suicide. Only a crazy person would choose to stay in the PAC-12 at this point. The conference is going down. There’s simply no other way to spin it.

Self preservation is the only priority right now. The Big Ten is offering both teams a rescue plan that pays very well and welcomes them to the richest conference in America.

What scenario sees them say no? There isn’t one that’s reasonable.

Will Oregon and Washington join the Big Ten? (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Buckle up because this could all come together very quickly. Fortunately for all of you, OutKick will have all the updates as they roll in!