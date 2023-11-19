It’s Ohio State-Michigan Week, SEC Delivers Outside Of Knoxville, Pac-12 Rematch Could Be Coming, While Big 12 Tiebreaker Is A Doozy

Videos by OutKick

Another college football weekend is in the books, with the final regular season Saturday quickly approaching. While the Big Ten had one team clinch a spot in the title game, we’re on a collision course for Michigan-Ohio State.

Georgia clearly made a statement against Tennessee, but Florida State is unfortunately limping into its regular season finale. Even though there weren’t many upsets on Saturday, conference title game participants are being set.

On the West Coast, a massive win for Washington against a pesky Oregon State squad has them feeling good regarding a playoff spot. We are just one weekend away from solidifying the Pac-12 title game matchup, which should involve Oregon and Washington.

Unfortunately for Florida State, chances of making a postseason run got a whole lot tougher Saturday night, with Jordan Travis suffering a gruesome leg injury.

The Ohio State-Michigan Battle Is Finally Here

The past month has been filled with headlines concerning the sign-stealing investigation involving Michigan, and they aren’t going anywhere. On Saturday, the Wolverines struggled to get past Maryland without Jim Harbaugh and a consistent defense, but the real test is upcoming. Two years of trash talk from the Michigan fanbase has Ohio State fans ready to destroy something.

Well, the week is finally here, and the battle should be filled with hatred. Conspiracy’s of Ryan Day’s family turning in the Michigan football program for the Connor Stalions scheme, with the usual distaste both sides have for each other will make this a must-watch game. The buildup this week will center around Ryan Day, while Jim Harbaugh will do his best to use a few unusual references when describing this game.

Make no mistake about it, Ryan Day would much rather have Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines Saturday, but the Big Ten took care of that part. This game will also decide who plays Iowa in the Big Ten championship, but most importantly the winner will have a clear path to the playoffs. The loser, well they will need a lot of help on championship Saturday.

Just an unfortunate turn of events Saturday night in Tallahassee, as Jordan Travis was carted off the field and straight into an ambulance. The Florida State quarterback suffered a terrible leg injury against North Alabama that will certainly keep him off the field for the remainder of the season.

Now, the Seminoles must make a quick transition to Tate Rodemaker, who led FSU to 58 straight points once he entered the game, trailing 13-0. How will Mike Norvell scheme the offense without Travis is the key question, without much time to figure it out. Yes, there is obviously still a chance Florida State can make the playoffs, but they must beat Florida next weekend, then Louisville in the ACC title game.

A brutal day for Florida State and Jordan Travis, who hopefully makes a speedy recovery.

Georgia Makes Another Statement, Auburn Writes A Check

If you were looking for a good game between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, hopefully you tuned in for the opening play. After the Vols scored on their first play from scrimmage, it was all Georgia on the way to a beatdown in Knoxville. Once again, Carson Beck showed signs of growth within the Mike Bobo offense, and Brock Bowers continues to shine.

Thank goodness Dolly Parton made an appearance on Saturday at Tennessee, otherwise that would’ve been a disaster of a day in Knoxville.

The Bulldogs defense had another good game, holding Tennessee to just ten points. But, this is obviously not the same Josh Heupel offense that you’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the past few years. Joe Milton hit his ceiling a few weeks ago and the Vols aren’t dangerous if they can’t rush the football. Clearly this was a rebuild year for Heupel, and fans are ready to see what the future looks like at quarterback with Nico Iamaleava. They should play him next week against Vanderbilt, as it wouldn’t hurt his redshirt.

But one of the biggest wins of the day happened in Auburn, but it wasn’t Hugh Freeze celebrating. Nope, the Tigers were dismantled by New Mexico State 31-10 in what can only be described as an embarrassment for Auburn. Not only did they lose, the athletic department had to write a $1.8 million check to the Aggies. To make matters worse, Auburn will host Alabama next week in the ‘Iron Bowl’.

Another game involving Missouri came down to Harrison Mevis kicking the Tigers to victory. After beating Florida on the game-winning field goal, Eli Drinkwitz has his team one win away from a New Year’s Six bowl game. Missouri will travel to Arkansas for a ‘Black Friday’ kickoff.

Getting Closer To Pac-12 Rematch Between Washington, Oregon

One of the most anticipated rematches in college football is getting closer to happening. Thanks to Washington beating Oregon State 22-20 in Corvallis, the Huskies clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game. While he didn’t light it up through the air, Michael Penix Jr. did enough for his team to holdoff DJ Uiagalelei with two touchdowns.

For this rematch to happen, Oregon needed to take care of business at Arizona State. Well, six touchdowns and 404 yards later, Bo Nix delivered the knockout punch to the Sun Devils. Surely this is enough to put Nix in the finals for the Heisman Trophy, while Oregon is one win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12 title game. But standing in their way is Oregon State, as the ‘Civil War’ awaits in Eugene.

It wouldn’t be a Pac-12 Saturday if we didn’t discuss the USC Trojans, who are a hot mess. After starting the season 6-0, Lincoln Riley is now 1-5 down the stretch. The final regular season game was a 38-20 loss to UCLA, against Chip Kelly, who is reportedly close to being fired.

This will be remembered as one of the worst seasons, with a team that possessed NFL talent, led by Caleb Williams. But, Riley will have to make a number of changes this offseason, after playing in a meaningless bowl game compared to preseason expectations.

Big 12 Title Game Comes Down To Final Weekend

The Texas Longhorns are one win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game after defeating a pesky Iowa State squad. This win wasn’t going to come easy, as the Cyclones proved through four quarters, but Texas pulled away for the 26-16 win. For the first time since 2009, Texas won ten games in the regular season, which is actually astonishing to think about.

This was also the first game without running back Jonathan Brooks, who suffered a torn ACL last weekend. In his place, freshman CJ Baxter rushed for 117 yards in the win. Now, the Longhorns will face Texas Tech next Friday hoping to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship.

Steve Sarkisian head coach of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with his team and Texas Longhorns fans after winning 26-16 over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Texas Longhorns won 26-16 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The tie-breaker scenario is a doozy, but Oklahoma taking care of BYU on Saturday certainly helped its chances of a rematch with Texas. There was a problem though, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel not playing in the second half due to an injury. We will need to keep an eye on this one as the Sooners will host TCU on Friday. A lot will take place next weekend to decide who plays in Dallas.

One of the most devastating losses came at the hands of App State, who ended the perfect season for James Madison. After weeks of imploring the NCAA to allow James Madison to play in the postseason, potentially a NY6 game, it came crashing down in overtime.

It’s honestly been one of the crazier seasons of college football, with the 12-team playoff starting in 2024, these last two weekends will be intense, as the committee decides which four teams get in.

After twelve weeks of upsets and compelling stories, we are down to the college football regular season finale. Don’t forget we will get the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night, before a crazy Friday and Saturday to wrap things up.

Start prepping the Turkey’s now, we’ve got a busy week of football ahead.