LET IT RIDE: Big Ten In Talks To Play Conference Title Game In Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

The Big Ten reportedly is interested in playing its conference title football games in Las Vegas.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington all join the conference starting in 2023, and the B1G will have a huge West Coast presence by this time next year.

That means major changes are coming. One of them might be moving the conference title game from Indianapolis to Sin City.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported early talks are underway between city officials and the Big Ten about possibly bringing the title game out west.

The Big Ten reportedly in talks to move title game to Las Vegas. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Big Ten moving title game to Las Vegas?

“The Big 10 has asked us to submit proposals. I’m sure they have asked a number of cities. We are certainly interested, will put our best foot forward and know there is no better place for their football championship,” Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, told the outlet.

If the B1G title game does get played in Las Vegas, it would go down at Allegiant Stadium. It’s unclear if Vegas would become the permanent home of future Big Ten title games or if there would be a rotation of cities.

Vegas is a great option for the B1G’s title game. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moving the game to Vegas is a solid idea.

As someone who recently returned from Las Vegas, I fully endorse and support the idea of moving the B1G title game to Sin City. You can read about my experience here.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



ENJOY:https://t.co/BtN2sJyi2A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2023

Vegas is a great city, especially for guys who love beer and sports. Can you think of anything better to describe the average B1G fan than a dude who loves crushing beer while watching sports?

That’s what the city is designed to accommodate. It has world-class facilities, resorts, restaurants and brings in roughly 40 million visitors a year.

There’s no city in America better at hosting people than Las Vegas. The city depends on tourism, and it is elite at getting the job done. Plus, with four West Coast teams joining the conference, it can be geographically justified.

The Big Ten considering moving title game to Las Vegas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Big Ten fans would love Las Vegas.

I can’t see a situation where Big Ten fans wouldn’t have fun in Las Vegas. Is it a bit of a hike compared to going to Indianapolis?

Yes, but it’s worth it. Indy, while a fine American city, doesn’t have all the options that you can find in Las Vegas.

You can be drinking crispy Coors Banquets one moment at Hogs & Heifers, playing blackjack at El Cortez next and then hit one of the best steakhouses in America all within the same area of Fremont.

Indianapolis simply doesn’t offer that kind of access and fun. No other city in America does.

Will the Big Ten move its title game to Las Vegas? (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

The Big Ten should absolutely find a way to get this done. Plus, it gives me another reason to visit Las Vegas, and you’ll never hear me complain about that.