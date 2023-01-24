Should The Big Ten Take A Look At Oliver Luck For Its Next Commissioner?

Is Oliver Luck a potential option to be the next Big Ten commissioner?

The B1G is looking for a new commissioner after Kevin Warren decided to leave to run the Chicago Bears. He leaves behind a mixed bag for legacy.

On one hand, he brought in massive amounts of money for the Big Ten, but he also attempted to cancel football in 2020. It looked like he would initially succeed before mass backlash resulted in a shortened season being played.

Now, the Big Ten needs a new leader.

Kevin Warren is leaving the Big Ten to run the Chicago Bears. Should Oliver Luck replace him? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Does Oliver Luck make sense for the B1G?

Right now, the leaders of Big Ten institutions are holding their cards incredibly close to the chest. Nobody seems to have any idea who the conference might target.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has been a name that’s been kicked around. He served as the AD of Northwestern for more than a decade before leaving for the ACC. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if Phillips is ultimately chosen.

However, taking a look at Oliver Luck, whose son is Andrew Luck, is definitely worth doing for the B1G. The Big Ten’s new media deal is locked in, USC and UCLA are coming in 2024 and barring unforeseen changes, the B1G shouldn’t change much for at least a few years.

The conference really needs a leader that can promote the hell out of the league while also focusing on the future. Oliver Luck can do that.

Luck is a proven leader.

He’s also a proven commodity. He served as the AD of West Virginia, spent several years as an NCAA executive and also was the CEO of the XFL before COVID killed the rebooted league. People might forget, but the XFL was off to a blazing hot start under Luck’s leadership before the pandemic caused it to fail. Luck made people actually care about spring football.

When you look at Oliver Luck’s resume, there’s no glaring holes. He has executive experience, direct experience working for the NCAA and has been doing it for a very long time. He also has incredibly deep ties in the football world, which we all know matters a lot.

Another great selling point for Oliver Luck is that he’s very charismatic with the vibe and attitude of your everyday working man. Personally, I don’t think the B1G needs a stuffy guy in a suit. The league needs a guy who gives off a very fun attitude and mentality. That’s Oliver Luck.

Furthermore, ask yourself one question. If Oliver Luck had been running the B1G in August 2020, would he have moved to cancel football? It’s impossible to say for sure, but I think the answer is likely no.

Currently, Oliver Luck serves as the commissioner of the upcoming ASUN-WAC Football Conference. Maybe he enjoys being a pioneer in the FCS. Only he knows that, but something tells me he’d jump at the opportunity to run the Big Ten. At a minimum, university leaders have to call and just have the conversation.