The Big 12 Officially Shuts The Door On Adding Two Major Programs

Videos by OutKick

The Big 12 won’t be adding UConn and Gonzaga in this round of realignment.

There had been rumors circulating for months the Huskies and Bulldogs were high on the conference’s list of teams it wanted to add, but ultimately, neither will get an invite.

The Big 12 successfully raided the PAC-12 for Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado. That means there’s no more room left.

That’s not speculation. Commissioner Brett Yormark told Andrew Marchand, “Those conversations are no longer. Unfortunately things didn’t work out only because the dream scenario unfolded for us.”

Regarding Gonzaga & UConn, Big 12 commish Brett Yormark tells @AndrewMarchand & @Ourand_SBJ podcast “those conversations are no longer. Unfortunately things didn’t work out only because the dream scenario (of adding Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State & Utah) unfolded for us” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2023

UConn and Gonzaga won’t join the Big 12.

Yormark’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. It was obvious the moment the conference snatched four major PAC-12 teams that there wasn’t room for UConn and Gonzaga.

Both are basketball powers, but the Big 12 definitely was aiming for traditional P5 programs. Yormark and the conference aren’t even interested in adding Cal and Stanford.

Brett Yormark says the Big 12 won’t add UConn or Gonzaga. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Yormark’s conference is out on two P5 programs, it only makes sense to also be out on UConn and Gonzaga. The Huskies and Bulldogs would have made great sense if all other realignment options failed.

However, failure didn’t happen. The exact opposite happened. The Big 12 successfully added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

The situation couldn’t have gone better for Yormark. While adding UConn and Gonzaga would have been a solid move if necessary, taking four major PAC-12 brands is a dream come true for Yormark’s conference.

UConn not joining the Big 12 in this round of realignment. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Now, UConn and Gonzaga are on the outside looking in. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Welcome to life in college sports.