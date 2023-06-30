Big 12 Commissioner Reacts To Expansion Chaos: ‘Critically Important’

Videos by OutKick

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark would like to keep the conference at 14 teams.

The Big 12 will have 14 teams for the upcoming season, but will then drop to 12 when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024.

However, it’s not a secret at all the conference is knee-deep in realignment chaos. There have been rumors swirling for months that the Big 12 is trying to target PAC-12 teams and some G5 programs if that fails. Now, the conference’s commissioner has revealed he’d like to stay at 14 teams moving forward, but is flexible.

Brett Yormark said the following, in part, during an interview on BYU Sports Nation:

I do think there’s strength in numbers, but if we end up being at 12, that’s great. I’d like to stay at 14, even with the departures of Texas and Oklahoma, candidly. We’ll see if that’s a possibility or not, but I love 12. I love the current makeup moving forward. In fact, I’m thrilled with it. We’re not chasing a number. Again, whatever happens has to truly create value for the conference and fit within those guiding principles with respect to how we’re thinking about expansion. But it’s not so much a number that we’re thinking about. It’s really about that fit, and I think that’s critically important.

You can watch his full comments below.

"It's really more about the fit."@brettyormark on the importance of numbers in the Big 12.#BYUSN | #BIG12 pic.twitter.com/EcPsEkfIM6 — BYU Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) June 29, 2023

Will the Big 12 expand?

Yormark definitely isn’t shy about the fact he wants the Big 12 to be a major player in the college sports world.

The conference added BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston, and all four will play their inaugural seasons this fall.

However, Texas and Oklahoma leaving is definitely a massive blow to the conference and its brand. The best outcome is adding a couple P5 teams like Colorado or Arizona.

Will the Big 12 add Colorado or any other P5 team? (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If that fails, the Big 12 could pivot to adding G5 programs. SDSU would likely be at the top of the G5 list, but it remains to be seen if that will be necessary.

Whatever happens, it’s clear Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark doesn’t plan on staying stagnant.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark wants the conference to be at 14 teams. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The next big development will be what kind of media deal the PAC-12 signs if it’s able to sign one at all. Once that happens or doesn’t happen, the next dominos in realignment could quickly fall. Clearly, Yormark expects his conference to make some moves to remain relevant.