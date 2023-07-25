Videos by OutKick

Biff Poggi has only been the head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte since November. That has not kept his brief tenure from getting spicy!

Biff Poggi, whose legal name is not ‘Biff,’ is not afraid to let loose. He marches to the beat of his own drum. This is a real outfit that he once wore on the sideline of a nationally televised high school game:

Image courtesy: ESPN

His profile picture on Twitter is an image of an egg. No context.

He recently got in a Twitter battle with a rival coach and took aim at his own boosters.

Biff Poggi is a character and Tuesday is the perfect example.

Charlotte football, which won just three games last season, enters 2023 as the anti-favorite in the American Athletic Conference. The 49ers are expected to finish last. If they do not finish in last place, it would be a surprise.

Just not for Poggi. His expectations are a little different and he’s using the doubt as motivation.

As he stood at the podium during AAC Media Days, just three reporters had questions for Poggi about his program. Other coaches received up to 10 questions.

Poggi took note of the lack of interest, which he will turn into bulletin board material. Rather than exiting the podium after just three questions and continuing on with his day, he made his frustration known.

That’s it, three questions? Maybe that’s why you have us ranked last, that’s all that you think of us. So, we get that message, thank you.

Poggi called out the media, slammed the podium, and stormed out. It was pretty epic.

Charlotte football is terrible, but if anyone can turn it around — it’s Poggi. His no-nonsense approach to the sport has led him to a lot of success at each of his previous stops.

If you’re a player inside of the 49ers locker room, how do you watch Poggi’s presence at AAC Media Days on Tuesday and not want to go out to prove the media wrong?! You can’t.

That’s someone worth running through a wall for.