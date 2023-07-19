Biden’s Transgender Health Secretary Wants To Stop Kids From Going Through ‘Wrong Puberty’

Videos by OutKick

Transgender activist and Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine has some thoughts on children going through puberty.

And they’re as absurd as you’d expect them to be.

Levine joined ABC’s “Nightline” and explained that, in direct defiance of biology and common sense, transgender activists believe minors can consent to irreversible physical changes.

Levine also spread disinformation, incorrectly claiming that so-called “gender-affirming care” is “evidence based.”

“The treatment options for gender-affirming care for transgender youth really are evidence-based,” Levine claimed.

This inaccurate belief has led to the United States becoming even more extremist compared to other countries that have restricted such procedures.

But reality denial and the abandonment of evidence is now standard procedure in the US.

“Adolescence is hard and puberty is hard,” Levine continued. “What if you’re going through the wrong puberty? What if you inside feel that you are female, but now you’re going through a male puberty?”

There is no evidence that the treatments Levine wants encouraged are beneficial or justifiable. Not to mention the abhorrent belief that minors are capable of consenting to life-altering procedures.

But since when have transgender activists let evidence or reality get in the way of what they want?

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 25: Rachel Levine, nominee for Assistant Secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee February 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Levine previously served as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

Transgender Activists Make Unfounded Claims That Will Hurt Confused Children

Levine made any number of unfounded, anti-reality claims during the interview.

At one point saying that “gender-affirming care is medical care. Gender-affirming care is mental health care. Gender-affirming care is literally suicide prevention care.”

As with virtually every other statement made during the interview, there is no high quality evidence to suggest this is remotely true. Which is exactly why sane countries are working to prevent such treatments.

Puberty blockers have also been linked to other significant health problems.

But Levine has no interest in following the evidence, only in following a political agenda.

There can be no “wrong puberty” because biology determines puberty. Just as there can be no possibility for children to consent to transgender procedures.

It’s abundantly clear that the Biden administration and many institutions have been completely captured by the transgender activist community. Whatever Levine and other allies believe is unquestioningly accepted, regardless of the lack of evidence.

And they don’t care how many children are harmed in the process.