Biden’s Homeland Security Head Blames ‘Climate Change’ For Border Crisis

The border crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to surge out of control.

After years of disastrous mismanagement by the Biden Administration, incompetence and open encouragement from key officials, problems continue to get worse. Encounters at the border reached a record high in December, with over 300,000 reported by Border Patrol. That’s effectively the entire population of Orlando. In one month.

And the individual in charge is ready to blame anything else but himself and his president’s unbelievably inept handling. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas appeared Wednesday on the ever-friendly MSNBC to make excuses for his failures.

“We are seeing the greatest number of displaced people not only at our southern border, not only in the Western Hemisphere but across the globe,” Mayorkas said during an interview on Morning Joe. “The challenge of displaced people is a subject that comes up in every single conversation. We have the effects of climate change, poverty, increasing level of authoritarianism, the very many challenges that are at the root cause of the displacement of people around the world.”

Climate change. He actually blamed climate change for a record surge in illegal immigration. It’d be hard to believe if it wasn’t so predictable.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a National Education Association event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden Border Crisis Only Getting Worse

What’s most infuriating about the surge of illegal immigration under the Biden administration is how predictable it was.

Officials in the Trump administration warned about a massive influx if their policies were revoked. But Biden, like he’s done with so many other issues, immediately bowed to the far left and disgraceful, inaccurate media coverage. Sure enough, now there are records being set virtually every day.

And even sanctuary cities are now saying the self-inflicted crisis will “destroy” their cities. While never calling for a change in overarching federal policy.

There is, of course, no evidence “climate change” is playing any role in the never ending surge. Something that the media would undoubtedly call out if coming from someone who doesn’t share their politics.

Not that we should ever believe this disastrous failure of an administration could solve the border crisis even if they tried, but this reality denial affirms they aren’t remotely interested in trying.