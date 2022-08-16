Biden’s Build Back ‘Broke’ Is Breaking Americans

The Inflation Reduction Act is not “Building Back Better”, it is “Building Back Broke” and the American people are paying the bill.
Tomi Lahren discusses more with Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn:
Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
One CommentLeave a Reply
This guy is a back bencher senator from one of the smallest states lifelong political hack with no accomplishments and some people are expecting great things so far the country has been driven into the ditch with a ways to go smh