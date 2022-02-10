Biden’s Approval Ratings Plummet To New Low

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden hit a new low in the polls Wednesday, with his approval rating falling below 40% for the first time during his presidency.

His approval rating ticked slightly back up to 40% Thursday, with 54.2% disapproving of Biden’s job thus far, according to the Real Clear Politics poll. Biden was holding steady during his first few months in office, holding an approval rating above 50%. After the debacle in Afghanistan, however, where Biden withdrew the U.S. from the country, his ratings have taken a plunge.

Biden’s approval rating is now lower than at any point during Donald Trump’s time in office. Trump held an average approval rating of 41.1%, per the report.

Biden’s numbers are comparable with Vice President Kamala Harris, who like Biden, has seen her numbers plummet. The results of the December Rasmussen poll show that a majority of Americans are not in favor of Harris as well.

57% of voters now view the vice president unfavorably, including 50% who have a very unfavorable impression of her. That’s compared to just 39% who have a favorable impression of Harris, with 19% having a very favorable opinion of her.

Biden, meanwhile, remains unconcerned with the numbers and has called them out for being non-factual.

“I don’t believe the polls,” Biden said on Jan. 19.

