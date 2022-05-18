‘Down $0.16’: Will the White House Brag About the Price of a Cookout This Year?

A year ago, the official White House Twitter page touted that it would cost Americans 16 cents less for their holiday cookout than it did the prior year under President Donald Trump.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It's a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that's something we can all relish.

As I get ready for a Memorial Day cookout and make July 4 plans, I’ve been waiting for the White House to post a similar tweet this year with exact figures for each product.

So far, nothing. Not a word.

Spinning that all of these products will cost about 20 percent more than at the time of the tweet would not be an easy task. But still worth a try, of course. #Bidenflation

When you consider that an American cookout must include steak, hot dogs, beer, chips, cigars and fireworks, a BBQ could be devastating for some Americans.

Especially those who need a new grill. I hear those have gone up in price. #LGB

And, no, doing away with the fireworks is not an option.

Posting that tweet was golden a year ago and just got even better. Who needs memes when the White House sent a tweet bragging about a 16-cent decline one year before we are on the verge of a recession?