Biden Mistakenly Reads Teleprompter Instructions Aloud

In the film Anchorman, there’s a scene in which Ron Burgundy introduces his name as if it’s a question after a producer mistakenly inserted a question mark in the teleprompter.

“Dammit, who typed a question mark on the teleprompter? How many times do I have to tell you? Anything you type, Burgundy will read,” the executive shouts.

While the Burgundy character is an exaggeration of stiff news anchors, it’s not of our sitting president. In fact, Burgundy is a more capable speaker than President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Biden accidentally read aloud the instructions from the teleprompter during a speech:

Joe Biden reading the teleprompter: “… end of quote. Repeat the line.”pic.twitter.com/d8heAyQc1e — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 8, 2022

“… end of quote. Repeat the line.”

Anything you type, Biden will read.

Despite this obvious blunder, White House assistant press secretary Emelie Simons tweeted that Biden didn’t repeat the teleprompter instructions, but instead said, “let me repeat the line.”

Well, let us give it another listen:

Nope. She’s wrong. Also, Simons did not address the “end quote” line that Biden also read aloud. Odd.

Keep in mind Biden has been in office for not even two years. No wonder the country is in such dismay — the guy can’t even read a teleprompter.

One day when it’s no longer considered cruel on college campuses, public speaking courses will show videos of Biden as “what not to do.”

We leave you with this:

*Cover photo via @mad_liberals.